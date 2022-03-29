Miriam Ellen Iacono, 76 of Lancaster passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Chester, PA on December 8, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Ferdinand and Mildred Ebling Iacono.
Miriam worked for many years as a Teacher Aide for the William Penn School District in Chester County. She retired after 16 years as a dietary aide with the former Manor Care Nursing and Rehab in Lancaster. She enjoyed watching movies, listening to Frank Sinatra and loved animals.
Miriam will be missed by her daughter, Denisa A. Iacono and grandson, Anthony Iacono, both of Lancaster; her brother, Christopher Iacono of St. Petersburg, FL and great-grandsons, Syair and Jace Iacono. She was preceded in death by her son, Leonard Iacono and her brothers, Tyrone and Freddy Iacono.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Miriam's funeral service on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 4 PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Friend will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 3 to 4 PM. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit: www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
