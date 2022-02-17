On February 14, 2022, heaven's gates opened wide to welcome Miriam Elizabeth Barr DeLong. There to welcome her was her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as well as her husband, son, grandson and brother. Born October 8, 1925 to Nelson J. and Mary Connor Barr, Miriam was a hardworking farm wife, homemaker, devoted partner and mother to her four children: Kenneth W. (Eleanor Astle), James R. (Martha Lehman), Gerald C. (Alma Astle) and Susan E. Stoltzfus (Marvin). She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, M. Clair DeLong in June 1993, a son, Kenneth W. February 2019, a grandson, Kevin M. October 2019 and a brother, Richard C. Barr.
She is survived by ten grandchildren: Jonathan DeLong, Jeremy DeLong, Jennifer White, Samuel DeLong, Jody Alvarez, Thomas DeLong, Jared DeLong, Chad Stoltzfus, Devin Stoltzfus, Janna Esh; twenty great-grandchildren and a sister, Elva Jean Strawser.
She was a lifetime member of Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church in Quarryville, sang for fifty years in the choir and was in charge of the annual Thanksgiving dinner. Miriam also hosted and taught ladies from church to crochet baby afghans for pregnancy centers. She enjoyed making patchwork quilts for family on her treadle sewing machine. Miriam was in part responsible for the beginning of the Solanco Fair kitchen with Farm Women #21. She assisted with the East Drumore township in naming the township roads. Miriam was involved with beginning the local Meals on Wheels. Miriam researched and started the restoration of the Stoner House in Manheim Township.
Anyone was welcome at Mim's table under a needlepoint wall decor that reads, "No matter where I serve my guest, they always like my kitchen best!"
Affectionately known as Mom, Mim, Mother D., Grandma and Greaty; she will be missed by all, but we rejoice that she is singing with the angels. Miriam's family is grateful and thankful for the dedicated and kind care that was given to Miriam for seven years by Sharon Brubaker and Miriam's daughter, Susan Stoltzfus.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 21 at Faith Reformed Presbyterian Church, 611 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA. The visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. and the service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Quarryville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers for the funeral, visit an elderly family member, friend or neighbor with a bouquet.