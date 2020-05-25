Miriam Ebersole Charles, 93, of Manor Township, entered Glory on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home, following a brief illness. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Christian S. and Susan (Shenk) Ebersole. She was married for 68 years to the late David Arthur Charles who passed away in 2015. Miriam loved life with all her heart, loved music, reading, sewing, walking in the woods, children, her family, and loved meeting new people. She prayed every day for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a list of others in her life who she felt needed an extra touch of God's grace. Miriam was a born organizer and planner, whether at church, school or at home with her family. She was part of the second graduating class from Lancaster Mennonite School in 1944 and remained a strong advocate for Mennonite education. She taught elementary students at Manor Mennonite School and was a music teacher at Kraybill Mennonite School and New Danville Mennonite School. Miriam and her husband managed a farm in Manor Township. She served in many roles at Habecker Mennonite Church. She taught Sunday School, served as president of the Manor Sewing Circle, volunteered at the Columbia ReUzit Store, and with Hospice. For twenty years she retouched photographs for Charles Studio. She lived her entire life in Lancaster County, but she opened her home to people from all over the world, embracing everyone who stopped at her doorstep. Over the years, she and Arthur welcomed refugees from Eastern Europe, Vietnam, and Burma, helping them to start new lives in this country.
Surviving are her children: David (Martha) Charles, Lancaster; Anita Ranck (David Kindy), Winston-Salem, NC; Jonathan (Rhoda) Charles, Lancaster; Sharyn (Lowell) Tieszen, Harrisonburg, VA; and Dan (Brigid McCarthy) Charles, Washington, DC. Thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Brother: David (Mary Ann) Ebersole. Sisters-in-law: Grace Ebersole and Martha Charles Sangree. She was preceded in death by brother: Ernest Ebersole and two sisters: Nyla Witmer and Ethel Metzler, and a son-in-law: Marlyn Ranck.
A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. An online memorial service will take place in the coming weeks. Please contact family members for details. The family plans to hold a hymn sing in her memory next year. Memorial gifts can be made to: Habecker Mennonite Church for the Karen Scholarship Fund at Lancaster Mennonite School. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »