Miriam E. Reitz, 97, of Landis Homes, formerly of Washington Boro passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of the late Leroy D. Reitz, who passed away on July 7, 2010. She was born in Gap, daughter of the late Eli and Mary Winey Eby. Miriam was a member of the former Masonville Mennonite Church and was a prayer warrior for her family, friends, community and nation.
She is survived by her children: Lorraine E. (George C.) Allen, Marietta; Raymond E. (Nancy L.) Reitz, Washington Boro; Richard E. (Diane R.) Reitz, Wellington, KS and Kathryn P. (Gregory H.) Zimmerman, Bloomsburg. Fifteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one sister: Irene Nolt.
The Memorial Service will be held at Mountville Mennonite Church, 205 Froelich Avenue, Mountville on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with her grandson, Joseph R. Zimmerman, officiating. Private interment in Masonville Cemetery. A Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care or Landis Homes Benevolent Fund. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
