Miriam E. "Mim" Meleizen, 95, of Lancaster passed away at Hamilton Arms Nursing and Rehab on September 8, 2023. Born in Lancaster on July 3, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Dorothy Lefever Myers. She was the wife of John F. Meleizen, Jr., who preceded her in death on February 15, 2013.
Mim graduated from the former West Lampeter High School in 1946. She retired in 1994 from Central PA Legal Services where she was an administrative assistant. Mim was a 60+ year member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Lancaster. She was a past Worthy Matron and 50+ year member of Robert Fulton Chapter 446, Order of the Eastern Star and a former member of Bethany Shrine #7.
Mim enjoyed doing puzzles and playing pinochle; mostly she enjoyed her monthly card club and luncheons. She enjoyed time with her girlfriends until her health didn't permit it any longer. Mim always had a smile on her face and had an infectious laugh. Family was most important to her and she loved her grandchildren.
Mim will be missed by her sons, Dennis H., husband of Kathy Miller of Brenham, TX, Dale C., husband of Debra Miller of Strasburg and Douglas P., husband of Kelly Miller of Lancaster; her foster son, Germano, husband of Rosie Moretti of Italy; 15 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is also survived by her step son, Jeffrey P. Meleizen of Lancaster; step daughters, Zoe Ann, wife of James Cowan of Willow Street, Julie Brunzie of Arizona and Beverly J., wife of Gregory Johns of Lebanon. Mim was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen L. Miller and her brothers, Kenneth G. and C. Robert Myers.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mim's funeral service on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 11AM from the Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry Street, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 10AM to 11AM. Order of the Eastern Star service will be held at 10:45AM. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Mim's memory to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Covenant UM Church Discretionary Fund. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit http://www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
Browse »