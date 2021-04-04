Miriam E. "Mim" Herr, 89, of Lancaster, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday March 20, 2021. Born January 23, 1932, Mim was the daughter of the late Emil and Mary (Boyd) Neff. She graduated from Lititz High School. Mim married Richard Herr in 1952.
Mim retired after 40 years from Armstrong Flooring as a timekeeper and went on to work at Funks Farm Market as well.
A woman of faith, Mim was a longtime member of Real Life Church of God where she participated in many church activities. Through the years, she enjoyed bus trips and vacationing in Florida with her dear friend, Joanne Denlinger. Mim also enjoyed going to Doubling Gap Church Camp. Mim will be remembered as a happy, giving, and caring person. She saw the good in everybody and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by a sister: Hyla J. Mowrer; a sister in-law: Joyce Herr; as well as several nieces, nephews, friends, and church family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two nephews.
Family and friends are invited to Real Life Church of God, 6030 Lemon Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520 on Sunday April 11, 2021 at 2 PM for Mim's celebration of life service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mim's honor can be made to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Dr., Suite 1, Lancaster, PA 17603 and / or Real Life Church of God.
Mim's family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Calvary Homes for the wonderful loving care they gave Mim throughout her stay.
