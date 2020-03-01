Miriam E. "Mim" Gieg, 69, of New Providence, passed away at her residence on Sunday, February 23, 2020 after a 20 year journey with cancer.
She was the wife of the late Ronald D. Gieg, who passed away in 2017. Raised in Parkesburg, she was the daughter of the late Noah L. and Alta M. Leaman Hershey.
Mim had been a homemaker and had worked for many years at the Mennonite Home.
She was a member of Lampeter Church of the Brethren. Mim loved gardening, both floral and vegetables. She was very interested in holistic foods and medicines and grew much of what she used herself. She also served as a volunteer at the Quarryville Presbyterian Home and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
She was quiet and reserved, never said anything bad about anyone, and never complained.
She is survived by her children: Zac married to Katie Gieg of Millersville and Ashley married to Burton Salthouse of New Providence; her 9 grandchildren; her brother Noah L. Hershey, Jr., and her sisters: Mary Ann Shreiner, Martha J. Wittmer, Rebecca J. High, Sarah Nafziger, and Heidi Hershey. She was preceded in death by her brother, Henry M. Hershey.
Friends are invited to attend services for Mim on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. There will be a receiving of friends prior to the service from 10AM-11AM with the Memorial Service following at 11AM. All are welcome to join the family for lunch following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Compassion International at compassion.com. To send a condolence to her family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »