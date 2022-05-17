Miriam "Mim" E. Adams, 102 of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at United Zion Retirement Community. She was born in Lancaster to the late Harry and Edith Brubaker, and was the beloved wife to her late husband Ivan C. Adams, Jr. who passed in 1971.
Mim had a wonderful faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her love for Jehovah God and his son Christ Jesus was always first in her life. She began her life on a dairy farm near Newmanstown. Her dad and she delivered milk in the area. Mim met her future husband Ivan on Clay Rd. Her father had his horses pulling a full load of hay with Mim sitting on top, as he turned onto Clay Rd. the wagon upset with Mim under the hay. Ivan driving behind stopped to help pull her out. That was the beginning of what resulted into a beautiful marriage. Lucille Musser, Edie Hart, and Juanita Adams; a wonderful result of a find under hay.
Mim and Ivan had the watermelon stand along N. 501; Ivan also built the Mobile Home Court there. Mim was very active in her faith, taking part in a special Christian activity in the Tennessee Mountains, and also S. Dakota, bringing good news of Jehovah's Kingdom to Indian villages. She began her special Christian activities in 1983 and continued sharing her beautiful faith until May 11, at almost 103 years of age. Her words were "I love Jehovah and will keep on witnessing as long as I am able." Mim also had a very close relationship with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always ready to help others.
The family wants to say thank you for Mim's tender and special care at the United Zion Home, "a gem on top of the hill."
Mim is survived by her 3 daughters: Lucille "Lucy" Musser (Rodney), Edith Hart (Earl), and Juanita Adams; 4 grandchildren: Ivy Lynn Grunert, Lisa Oberholtzer, Scott Hart, and John Hart; 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ivan, and 4 siblings: Lee Brubaker, Eugene Brubaker, Mary Kuntz, and Annabelle Behney.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
A living tribute »