Miriam Drumm Layman, 95, of Quarryville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Centre Hall, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Melvin and Carrie (Hess) Drumm. Miriam married Ralph Layman on June 23, 1951. They were married for over 65 years at the time of his passing in 2016.
She graduated from Middleburg High School and the University of Pittsburgh, magna cum laude, and received a Master's Degree in Elementary Education from Millersville University. Mrs. Layman taught first and second grades at Quarryville Elementary School for many years. Prior to that, she taught High School English in Somerset, Kutztown, and Brockway, Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Layman helped found the Solanco Area Meals on Wheels. She and her late husband participated in the program for many years. Following her retirement from teaching, she volunteered at the Quarryville Library and the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community, as well as tutoring students. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church, where she served as an adult Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with family and friends.
Miriam is survived by 3 sons: Peter of Bangor, PA; John of Birdsboro, PA; and James of Medford, MA; and four grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anne.
A memorial service will take place at Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville, PA on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be private in the Quarryville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church at the above address or to the Solanco Area Meals on Wheels, 73 Mount Hope Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566. Online guestbook at
