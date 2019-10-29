Miriam C. "Mim" Bargo Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

Miriam C. "Mim" Bargo, 95, of Lititz, died peacefully following a brief illness on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Millersville, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Sarada Snyder Yohn. She was a 1942 graduate of Penn Manor High School. Mim was the loving wife of the late Richard E. Bargo who died in October of 1998. In her early years she worked for Hamilton Watch Company, Lancaster; and played softball for the Hamilton Watch Team in the Industrial League. Mim later was employed for over 34 years for RCA in Lancaster. She was an active and faithful member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Manheim. Her interests included: reading, cooking, traveling to the family cabin in Tioga County, and watching and supporting all local, Penn State, and Pennsylvania pro sports teams. Mim's deep passion was her family and she would go to great lengths to see all her grandchildren and great-granddaughters in their sporting, music, and dance activities. Mim had a servant's heart and loved her family and friends deeply.
Surviving is a daughter, Sandra "Sandy" Byers of Manheim, a daughter-in-law, Judy Bargo of Clifton, VA; three grandchildren, Debbie L. wife of Doug Herr of Lititz, Doug husband of Tammy Byers of Palmyra, Sonja wife of Shaun Harris of Gainesville, VA; and five great-granddaughters: Amanda and Kristen Herr, Madelyn and Abigail Byers, and Avery Harris. Preceding her in death is a son, Richard K. Bargo, a son-in-law, Lloyd R. Byers, and three sisters: Helen Kauffman, Margaret Gunzenhauser, and her twin sister, Betty Jane Yohn.
Services for Mim will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be sent in Mim's memory to the United Zion Retirement Community Caring Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com