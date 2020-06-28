Miriam Bair Keeney, 92, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in Altoona, PA, she was the daughter of Percy William and Mary Bair. She had a blast growing up with her sister Phyllis and two older brothers Merle and Bob. She met the love her life, Walter A. Keeney, Jr. at Juniata College and they were united in marriage on June 6, 1948.
They had three children, Janis wife of Sam Hoffman, Nancy wife of Cornelius Swingler, and Michael husband of Kathy Keeney. She was a great homemaker and loved being with her children 24/7. After her children were older, she went to work at the Lancaster Airport and later worked as a Dental Assistant for Dr. James Smallwood. Miriam and Walter enjoyed playing pinochle (Us against Them) with their friends. They enjoyed tandem bike rides all over Lancaster County. Miriam even had toe clips so she could keep up with Walter! It wasn't a bike ride unless they did 30 miles! They enjoyed family vacations and were always present at their children's education, music and sporting events. Miriam and Walter enjoyed life in Neffsville for over 60 years and took trips to China, Hawaii and Europe. She was a long time member of Lititz Church of the Brethren and the Rose of Sharon Sunday School class, where she also volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Miriam and Walter have four grandchildren, Eric (Christie) Hoffman, Greg (Heidi) Hoffman, Jenna (Nathan) Ginder, and Lindsay (Parke) Oehme. They have fourteen great-grandchildren. Miriam enjoyed life and is in heaven now with Jesus.
