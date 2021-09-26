Miriam B. McMichael, 90, a resident of the Willow Valley Retirement Community, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital.
She was the wife of the late John M. McMichael who died in 2020. Her first husband, the late Harold L. Brubaker died in 1989. Born in Strasburg Township, she was the daughter of the late Landis S. and Mary L. Metzler Groff.
Miriam and her husband Harold built and co-owned Beaver Creek Farm Cabins in Strasburg for over 30 years. She enjoyed her work around the cabins and on the family farm. She was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School Class of 1949. Miriam was a member of the Refton Brethren In Christ Church and had been a former member of the choir. She volunteered at different organizations including the Main Street Closet in Willow Street.
Surviving are three sons, Kenneth E. husband of Linda Brandt Brubaker, Donald L. husband of Ann Lutz Brubaker, Harold L. Brubaker husband of Deborah McIlvaine; two daughters, Mary Ellen wife of Gerald Brubaker and Ronda J. wife of Donald Brooks; a step daughter, Joyce wife of Brad Kneisley; five step sons, Jeff husband of Karen McMichael, Stephen husband of Julia McMichael, Jay husband of Wendy McMichael, Greg husband of Diane McMichael, and Robert "Bob" McMichael; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 13 step grandchildren, 11 step great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Mary Ellen wife of Mamo Dula, Rhoda V. wife of Fred W. Miller, Dorothy E. wife of the late Harry H. Ranck and Anna Margaret wife of James Engle. She was preceded in death by a son James Lamar Brubaker.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 2, at 1:00 P.M. at the Beaver Creek Farm Cabins, 2 Little Beaver Road, Strasburg, PA. Attendees are requested to bring lawn chairs to the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St, New Holland, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com