Miriam B. Kready, 100, of Myerstown, and formerly of Manheim, and Saint Petersburg, FL, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at StoneRidge Poplar Run, Myerstown. Born in Rapho Township, she was the daughter of the late Romanus M. and Fannie Baker Nauman. Miriam was the loving wife of the late F. Stanley Kready who died in July of 2011. For over 24 years, Miriam worked for the Hamilton Watch Company in East Petersburg and Lancaster. She attended God’s Missionary Church, Lebanon. Her interests were gardening and crocheting. She felt blessed to be a part of a large loving family throughout her life; and cherished all the time she could spend with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Shirley Habecker of Lebanon, a son, F. Stanley Jr. husband of Elise Kready of Manheim, 10 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Flora Kready of Monterey, TN, and a brother, J. Richard Nauman of Penn Yan, NY. Preceding her in death is a son, Carl Kready, a son-in-law, John Habecker, a great-great-grandson, Cameron Habecker, grandchild daughter-in-law, Julie Habecker, a sister, Naomi Bricker, and six brothers: Omar, Romanus Jr., Paul, Abner, Eugene, and Lester Nauman.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Miriam’s funeral service at Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Miriam’s memory to: God’s Missionary Church, 2127 Hill Street, Lebanon, PA 17046, or StoneRidge Poplar Run Benevolent Fund, 440 East Lincoln Avenue, Myerstown, PA 17067. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com