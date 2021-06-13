Miriam B. Hershey

Miriam "Mim" Hershey, 87, of Lititz, passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Spring Creek Rehabilitation & Health Care in Harrisburg. Born in Conestoga, she was the daughter of the late Joseph C. Miller and Barbara (Kreider) Miller. Mim was the beloved wife of Donald W. Hershey and they celebrated 67 years of marriage last August.
For more than 30 years, Mim worked as a Nurse's Aide on the maternity floor of the former Community Hospital of Lancaster. Following retirement, she volunteered for several years at the Re-Uzit Shop in Columbia. She and Don also volunteered for several years in the U.S. and Canada with Mennonite Disaster Service. Mim loved flowers and gardening and watching the birds at her numerous feeders and birdhouses. She also enjoyed walking in Silver Mine Park, once owned by her parents where she was born and raised. What Mim loved most was when family gathered together over meals and/or playing games together listening to the noise and laughter. Mim was raised in the Mennonite faith and attended Grace Community Church of Willow Street.
Mim was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Along with her husband, Donald, she is survived by four daughters: Christine Doughty (Rob) of Leola; Colleen Brubaker of Landisville; Julia Arndt (Dennis) of Ellwood City; and Donna Miller (Daryl) of Beaver Falls. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren: Heather Benton (Na'im), Sarah Arndt, Johnathan Arndt (Liz), Joel Lehman, Devon Miller, Noah Doughty, Joshua Doughty, Samantha Martin (Jeremy), and Daniel Brubaker; and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Grace Community Church of Willow Street at 10:30 am. The family will greet guests following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mim's memory may be made to Silver Mine Park, c/o Pequea Township Memorial Fund, 1028 Millwood Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com