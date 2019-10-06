Miriam Ansel Triman, 96, of Silver Spring Maryland, passed away at the Montgomery Hospice Casey House on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Lena Ansel and the wife of Morris Triman, who predeceased her in 1981.
A 1940 graduate of McCaskey High School, Mrs. Triman attended Lancaster Business School and Temple University. For 25 years she was active as a member of the McCaskey Reunion Committee for the Class of 1940. She worked at Armstrong Cork Company, the American Red Cross, the Lancaster Jewish Community Center, and was employed as a part-time secretary for almost 40 years at Ream Jewelers in downtown Lancaster.
Mrs. Triman was a lifetime member of Congregation Degel Israel and its auxiliary, as well as a member of Temple Beth El and its sisterhood since 1945. She was honored by the Beth El Sisterhood as "Woman of the Year" in 1983 and again in 2000. Mrs. Triman was also active as a member of the Senior Group of the Lancaster Jewish Community Center and was a Life Member of Hadassah.
After retiring at the around the age of 83, Mrs. Triman relocated to the independent living facility Homecrest House in Silver Spring, Maryland, where she served for a time as a volunteer librarian.
Mrs. Triman is survived by her son, Harvey Triman of Columbia, Maryland, her daughter, Diane Berke (widow of the late Dr. Anthony Zito) of New York, New York; her granddaughter, Marisa Goyer, wife of Jason Goyer, of Ellicott City, Maryland; her grandson, Daniel Triman, husband of Julia Triman, of Frederick, Maryland; a brother, Dr. Donald Ansel; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her sister, Dorothy Rivlin of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and her brother, Samuel Ansel of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
She will be remembered by all who knew her for her warmth and kindness, her generous heart, and her love of laughter, and she will be deeply missed by her loved ones.
She will be interred on Monday, October 7th in a private family ceremony at the Degel Israel Cemetary in Lancaster. Donations in her honor can be made to Degel Israel Congregation, 1120 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603; Temple Beth El, 1836 Roherstown Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601; Homecrest House, 14508 Homecrest Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20906, or Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Rd., Rockville, MD 20855.
