Miriam Anna Kreider Krantz passed away January 27, 2021. She was born March 6, 1931 to Alice Stauffer and Benjamin Kreider in Drumore, PA. She was the devoted wife of Willis Brubaker Krantz for 68 years until his death in January 2020.
Mim was a lifelong member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, where she taught in the 2-year-old class for over 40 years. She was also an active teacher's aide in the Wee Friends Preschool and active with Women's Fellowship. She volunteered at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community for over 30 years.
After briefly working as a nurse's aide at Lancaster General Hospital, she partnered with her husband on the family dairy farm. Mim enjoyed refinishing antiques, doing crossword puzzles, singing hymns, and being surrounded by children.
She is survived by five children, Donna (David) Spangler, of Peach Bottom, William (Melody) and James (Debbie), both of Quarryville, Debra (James) Chinworth, of North Manchester, IN, and David (Elizabeth), of Lancaster. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who enjoyed her sense of humor and loving spirit.
Mim was preceded in death by her siblings, Paul and Rufus Kreider, Naomi McCauley, Mary Morrison, Benjamin Kreider, and Martha Blefko.
Services at this time will be private at the discretion of the family. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mim's memory to Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566.
