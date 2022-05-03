Miriam A. Latshaw

Miriam Arline Latshaw, 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday morning, April 17, 2022 at Mennonite Home. Born at home outside of Bechtelsville in Montgomery County, she was the loving daughter of the late Stanley C. and Florence S. Moser Latshaw.
She graduated from Boyertown Area High School in 1955, as valedictorian of her class. In 1959 she graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a BA in Education. She earned a master's degree in mathematics from University of Illinois in 1963. She taught 7th grade math in West Chester, PA and in Hammonton, NJ. Later, she worked as a senior actuarial analyst at Towers, Perrin, Forster & Crosby in Philadelphia. Since 1987 she was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church in Paradise where she served as a deacon.
Miriam liked to volunteer in the Lancaster community. She volunteered as a guide at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum and as a Pink Lady at Lancaster General Hospital. She also volunteered at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania and at the Women & Babies Hospital in Lancaster. Miriam lived at Mennonite Home Communities in Lancaster since 2005, where she volunteered as a "friendly visitor" to other residents.
Miriam was a caregiver to her parents, particularly her father who was a widower for 18 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her older sister, Virginia Wilson. She is lovingly survived by a brother, David (Judy) Latshaw, a sister, Carol (Wade) Peacock and a brother-in-law, Howard Wilson. She is also survived by two nieces, Cheryl Hoffmann and Jennie Moses, and four nephews, Jon Latshaw, Joseph Latshaw, Randall Wilson and Brian Wilson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Barto, PA 19504. Interment will take place in Union Cemetery immediately following the service. There will be no visitation. The family invites guests to a light luncheon at the church Social Hall following services.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mennonite Home Communities (for Benevolent Care), 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the charity of your choice. To view a livestream of the service, leave a condolence for the family, or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
