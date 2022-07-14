Mircea C. Grijincu, 72, of Lititz, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home. Born in Ukraine, he was the son of the late Costantin and Elena (Lukian) Grijincu. Mircea was the husband of Lyubov M. (Hrishka) Grijincu. He was a member of Romanian Baptist Church in Collegeville, PA.
Besides his wife, Mircea is survived by 6 siblings, 7 children and their spouses, and 5 grandchildren.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Brickerville Grace Fellowship, 243 E. 28th Division Hwy., Lititz, PA. A viewing will be held Friday, July 15, from 7-9 PM and Saturday from 10 AM till the service, all at Brickerville Grace Fellowship. Interment will be in Witness Park Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »