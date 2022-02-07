Minnie P. Refford, 89, of Honey Brook, PA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Ephrata Hospital.
Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Edna Violet (Miller) Schultz. Minnie was the beloved wife of Lloyd A. Refford, Sr., with whom she shared 65 years, 7 months and 8 days of marriage.
Minnie was a long-standing member of the Gospel Tabernacle Church of Narvon. She enjoyed gardening and time spent with her cherished family.
Minnie was preceded in death by four brothers, Martin Schultz, Diller Schultz, Emil Schultz, Earl Schultz and a sister, Edna M. Refford.
She is survived by her two sons, Lloyd Refford, Jr. and Theodore Refford both of Florida, four grandchildren, Amy Marburger, Bobbie Joe Refford, Theodore Refford, Jr. and David Refford. There are seven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1 PM from the Gospel Tabernacle Church, 895 Red Hill Road, Narvon, PA 17555, with Pastor Dennis “Denny” Moyer officiating. Interment will follow at the Pequea Baptist Cemetery. A calling hour will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., of Honey Brook, PA.
