Minnie H. Snyder, 80, of Ephrata entered into eternal rest at home on January 19, 2022. She was born on March 7, 1941 to the late Joseph O. and Mary (Hoover) Nolt. She was the wife of John J. Snyder with whom she shared 59 years of marriage.
Minnie was a member of Muddy Creek Mennonite Church, Hope Fellowship, Denver, PA.
Minnie dearly loved her children and grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed baking cookies with them. Growing beautiful flowers and bird watching were favorites of hers along with sewing craft items and quilts. In earlier years, she operated a fabric store and Snyder’s Quilts and Crafts which is now Snyder’s Furniture.
She is survived by three daughters: Barbara (Mervin) Horst of Ephrata, Eileen (Mervin) Horning of Ephrata, Glenda (Ernest) Groff of Honesdale and one son: David (Vonda Weaver) of Plain City, Ohio: 22 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren: 7 sisters: Frances Martin, Anna (Jonas) Zeiset, Edna (Aaron) Zimmerman, Ella (Melvin) Martin, Ada Mae (Lawrence) Martin, Martha (Amos) Martin and Arlene (Aaron) Sensenig: two brothers: Ervin (Beverly) and Warren (Florence): two sisters-in-law, Rebecca (Newswanger) Nolt and Anna (Garman) Nolt and one brother-in-law, Paul (Ruth) Shirk.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Craig: two sisters: Esther (Paul) Shirk and Mary (Titus) Reiff: two brothers: Ivan (Rebecca) and Paul (Anna) and two brothers-in-law: Edwin (Frances) Martin and Titus Reiff.
The family would like to thank Minnie’s caregivers and Hospice and Community Care nurses for their kind, compassionate care.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 24, at 10:00 A.M. at the Muddy Creek Mennonite Church, 988 Beam Road, Denver, PA with Bishop Jolan Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4124, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
A living tribute »