Minerva W. Metzger, 92, of Millersville, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 28, 2022. She was the wife of the late B. Frank Metzger, Jr. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late George H. and Esther Witmer Sensenig.
She was a 1948 graduate of Penn Manor High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for J. H. Brubaker for 33 years until her retirement in 1977.
Minerva was a long-time member of Stehman Church, where she was a pianist and organist. She was active on the Worship committee and the Sewing Circle. She enjoyed music and crocheting afghans. She loved to spend time with her family and was very involved with her grandchildren.
Minerva is survived by her daughters: Joanne married to Tom Horst of Conestoga, and Darlene married to Eric Kronawetter of East Petersburg; her six grandchildren: Bryan, Kristen, Brandon, Aaron, Erica, and Sarah, her 11 great-grandchildren, and by her sister, Grace Caldwell. She was preceded in death by her brother Ralph Sensenig.
Friends will be received on Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 10-11 AM at Stehman Church, 485 Indian Run Rd., Millersville, PA 17551, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Stehman Church at the above address. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com