Minerva S. (Sauder) Bowman, 95, of New Holland, passed away on May 19, 2023 in WellSpan Ephrata Hospital.
Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Eva (Horning) Sauder.
She was the wife of the late Edwin S. Bowman, who passed away in 2006.
She was a member of Mountain Spring Mennonite Church and was a homemaker.
Minerva is survived by her children: Nelson L. husband of Mary Ann Bowman, James C. husband of Lois M. Bowman, Lois Ann wife of Gerald Martin, Richard L. husband of Esther Bowman, Jane Marie wife of Quentin Hess and Nevin J. husband of Mary Grace Bowman, thirty-two grandchildren, seventy-one great grandchildren, eleven great great grandchildren and seven siblings.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by an infant daughter, Jean Louise Bowman, a granddaughter, Jaylene Hess, and three siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 at 10:00 AM. There will be a viewing held for one hour prior to the service and on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the church. Interment in Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
C. Stanley Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
