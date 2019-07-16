Minerva R. Shirk, 86, of New Holland, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Minnie (Houck) Harnish and the loving wife of L. Gene Shirk, with whom she celebrated 67 years of marriage.
Minerva was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Larry Shirk, married to Trudy, and Cheryl, married to Robert Hackman; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by 12 siblings.
Minerva worked at Her Majesty Garment Factory in Leola for four years, at SLC in Blue Ball for 17 years, and finally at Shady Maple Produce for 13 years.
Minerva was a member of Ranck's United Methodist Church. She loved to travel to Florida, read novels, do puzzles, and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also an avid walker.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.