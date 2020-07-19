Minerva R. "Dutch" Brommer, 99, formerly of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living. She was the wife of the late Richard A. Brommer, with whom she was married 70 years until his death in 2010. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Minnie Meyer Bachman.
A devoted member of the Columbia United Methodist Church, she served as a Church Nursery Attendant, Communion Stewardess, was a choir member for over 40 years, and attended the Ladies Bible Class Sunday School. At one time she worked as a clerk at the Susquehanna Glass Factory.
Most important to Dutch was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Frank R. husband of Gloria Brommer; Judith A. wife of Thomas Wissler; Deborah K. wife of William Ansalvish; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. The last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lester, Irene, LeRoy, Harry, Evelyn, Joseph, Abraham, Pauline, Mae, Charles Jr., and Betty.
Funeral services will be held at the Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Grubbs, officiating. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, contributions in Minerva's memory may be made to the Columbia U.M. Church or to Grane Hospice Care, 1010 Plymouth Road, Suite D, York, PA 17402.
