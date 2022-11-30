Minerva N. Ulrich, 96, of Lititz, died peacefully in her residence on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Landis Homes. Born in Neffsville, she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Erna A. Nolt Diffenderfer. Minerva was the loving wife of the late Roy S. Ulrich who died in May of 2014 following 68 years of marriage.
For over 27 years Minerva worked in the Housekeeping Department at the United Zion Retirement Community. She was an active and faithful member of the former Manheim Mennonite Church, where she was secretary and treasurer of their sewing circle for many years and served on the kitchen committee. She was also a faithful volunteer for Landis Homes. Her interests included: cross stitching, embroidery, and traveling. Minerva had a deep passion and love for her family; and cherished all the time she could spend with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care for the faithful and compassionate care given to Minerva during her illness.
Surviving are two sons: Robert L. husband of Jane Ulrich of Montoursville, Dale E. husband of Joyce Ulrich of Manheim, two daughters, Doris J. wife of Pastor Marlin Ebersole of Chambersburg, Rose M. wife of Carl Weber of Lebanon, 10 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death is a great-granddaughter, Kadriah Ebersole, and two brothers: Paul N. Diffenderfer and her twin brother, Melvin N. Diffenderfer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Minerva's funeral service from the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
