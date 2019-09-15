Minerva K. (Bechtold) Antal passed away peacefully in her home.
She was born in Lancaster, Penna. to Walter W. Bechtold & Anna L. (Bicksler) Bechtold on Dec. 26, 1914. Minerva was one of the first babies born in the Lancaster General Hospital. Due to the lack of a nursery, Minerva and her crib were placed in the linen closet. She was welcomed home by her brother Russell (deceased) and sister Almeda (Ed) Rutter (deceased).
Her husband, Rev. Arthur E. Antal preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters: Anna E. Eddy (Michael) of Clyde, N.C., M. Kay Laws (Edward III) of Alamosa, CO., and Margie K. Antal Green (Joseph) of Edgar Springs, MO.; as well as several nieces, nephews, their families, and her many friends.
After graduating, with honors from Indiana State Teachers College, Indiana, PA, with a BA degree in Fine Art and Literature (1938), she returned to Lancaster to pursue her professional career. Minerva was one of Armstrong World Industry's major interior designers. She worked with Hazel Dell Brown in the Lancaster home office. She was on the team that worked on the Penna. Governor's mansion and PA State Capital building in Harrisburg.
Minerva married Rev. Arthur E. Antal and served alongside him in churches in Ohio, New York, Virginia, and Penna. She and her family traveled extensively, touring all 50 states, Mexico, Canada, Eastern and Western Europe.
Minerva continued her love of art with painting, ceramics, fashion design and interior design. She always made the holidays special for her family and friends. She was an excellent cook, charming hostess, and superb mother, wife and caregiver.
Cremation was chosen. She will be interred next to her husband in the Carversville, PA Cemetery.
Donations can be made in her honor to Habitat for Humanity, Children's Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, or Disabled American Veterans.