Minerva H. Good, 98, of Ephrata, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was born in East Cocalico Township to the late John and Magdalena “Lena” (Hurst) Horning and was the wife of the late Warren E. Good who passed away in 2008.
Minerva was a member of Alive Church. She was a homemaker, a seamstress and had worked for the Ephrata Borough. She enjoyed oil painting, flowers, traveling, spending time with family and friends; playing games, laughing and telling stories
She is survived by two daughters, Ivy J. Martin, Ginger, wife of Dale Martin; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and a sister, Laura Zimmerman.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Judy J. Kunkle, a son, Howard A. Good; siblings, Verna Fox, Anna Shirk, Esther Bowman, Lena Zimmerman, and John Horning.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 1 to 2 pm, at Weaverland Mennonite Church, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl, followed by her funeral service at 2 pm, with Pastor Jeff High officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Minerva's memory may be made to Alive Church, 510 Stevens Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
