Mimi B. (Byers) Nicholson, 49 of Elizabethtown, passed on to her forever home with Jesus on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Born Wednesday, March 10, 1971 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Linda (Stehman) Good of Elizabethtown and the late James Byers.
Mimi was a 1989 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School where she was a cheerleader and a member of the orchestra. She graduated from Word of Life Bible Institute and attended Liberty University. Mimi was employed as a secretary for the State Senate of Pennsylvania. She enjoyed going to the shore where she had spent many youthful summers working in her parent's bakery. Mimi loved spending quality time with family and never missed a chance to beat them in mini golf.
Surviving in addition to her mother are three children: Mattie L. Nicholson of Arlington, VA; John Q. J. Nicholson of Charleston, SC and Mollie B. Nicholson of Elizabethtown; a brother, James Byers, Jr., and two sisters: Bronda Single and Hettie Bigley.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Mount Calvary Church, 625 North Holly Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service, using COVID 19 guidelines. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Interment will take place in Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mimi's memory may be made to Word of Life Bible Institute at give.wol.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Arrangements by Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.