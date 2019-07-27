Milton Samuel Tiru, 35 was tragically killed Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born on December 28, 1983 in Lancaster, he was the son of Milton and Luz Delia Burgos Tiru. He was the husband of Krystle Kay Murphy who preceded him in death on July 27, 2010.
Milton attended YTI for Motorcycle mechanics. He had worked along with George Snook and Treemendus Jobs before starting his own company. Milton loved the adventurous work of Tree cutting and trimming. He started LumberJack Boyz Tree Service, LLC about 5 years ago.
Milton had a smile that was infectious He enjoyed playing saxophone earlier in life, playing golf and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Maelin Kay Tiru, his daughter was his whole life. Milton will also be deeply missed by his parents Melvin and Lucy Tiru and his sister, Jessica Inez Tiru Cummings of Arizona. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Epifanio and Benita Burgos.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to Milton's bilingual funeral service on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 7PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA. Friends are encouraged to wear denim and white shirts and attend the viewing on Sunday from 5 to 7PM at the funeral home.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made for the use of Maelin's education and necessities to Citadel Financial Credit Union, 100 Granite Run Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601, Attn: Maelin K. Tiru.
