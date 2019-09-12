Milton L. Martin, age 89, of Mountain View, Arkansas, formerly of New Holland, PA, died Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was the husband of Velma S. Martin with whom he shared 69 years of marriage.
Born in Bowmansville, PA, he was the son of the late William and Anna Lichty Martin. As a young man he worked at his father's mill near Churchtown, PA. After leaving the mill he spent much of his life as a mechanic and auto body shop owner. He owned his own garage in Goodville, PA for many years before partnering with his wife, Velma, as an independent long-distance truck driver. He was an accomplished woodworker and an all-around handyman who could fix anything that was broken, be it a car, lawnmower or a heating system. He also enjoyed cooking, whether preparing meals for holiday gatherings or frying a hamburger for any visitor who admitted to being hungry.
He was devoted to his special needs son and spent years seeking therapies for him, while also taking him to amusement parks to ride roller coasters, outings to swimming areas or for rides on go carts.
He enjoyed having his grandchildren and great-grandchildren around him and took delight in giving them candy and goodies, winning their lifelong loyalty through his unsparing generosity. He was kindhearted and had a gentle spirit and was quick to point out the good in people.
He was part of the White Deer Hunting camp in Union County, PA for many years and later enjoyed spending time at a family cabin in Lycoming County. He was a longtime member of Ephrata United Zion Church, Ephrata, PA.
He is survived by three children: Darlene wife of Gerald Umble, New Holland, PA, Clair of Mountain View, Arkansas, Teresa wife of Rick Johns, Mountain View, Arkansas; seven grandchildren: Keith Umble, Korey Umble, Chad Umble, Tarah Pollard, Tanisha Duke, Tristen Sader, Tennille Nichols, and twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by seven siblings: Irene Sauder of Ephrata, PA, Alice wife of Mark Yoder, of Ephrata, PA, Ray husband of Kathryn Martin, of New Holland, PA, Earl husband of Francis Martin of Lewisburg, PA, James of Ephrata, PA, William husband of Ruth Ann Martin, of East Earl, PA, Anna wife of Clifford Day, of New Holland, PA. He was preceded in death by four siblings; Harry, Helen, Irvin and Cathryn, and two great-grandchildren, Ryan Umble and Tinleigh Duke.
Services will be held at Flatwoods Baptist Church, Mountain View, AR on Monday, September 16. Visitation will be from 9:00AM-10:00AM with the funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Legacy Hospice, 106 West Locust, Salem, AR 72576.
Roller Coffman Funeral Home in Mountain View, Arkansas is in charge of the arrangements.