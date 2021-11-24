Milton Kurtz Horst, 89, a resident of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, PA passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021. He was married 69 years to Kathryn Martin Horst. Born in Earl Township, son of the late Lena Kurtz Horst Zimmerman and the late Milton M. Horst.
Milt owned and operated Horst Poultry Farm and Hatchery from its founding in 1952 and was the owner/manufacturer of the End-O-Rat company. He was the CEO of Penn Embryo for flu vaccine eggs from 1988 until he retired in 2002. Though he only completed eight years of school, and a college course for Poultry Inspector, he can list many corporate and community accomplishments.
Milt was a member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church; in his lifetime served as janitor, kitchen committee, secretary, usher, trustee, and church council.
He was a member of the New Holland Rotary club, and member of the Gideons international Lancaster East camp. Milt served 50 years on Black Rock Retreat’s board. He was a member of the Earl Township Planning Commission and served as president. He served on several bank boards. He enjoyed membership at Bushy Bungalow in Potter County for hunting. As a big game hunter he traveled to the Rockies and Alaska for his prized trophies.
He wintered in Sarasota for thirteen years and enjoyed fellowship with the Bahia Vista Mennonite Church, now called Sarasota Community Church. He helped to found the Palo Alto Mission Church of the Lancaster conference, now called Mountainside Bible. Because of his benevolent financial support, many churches, missions and individuals thank Milt.
Surviving besides his wife are two daughters, Karen J. Stambovsky, married to David Stambovsky, Pittsfield, MA and Brenda J. Green, married to Henry Green, Leola, PA and a daughter-in-law Violet Horst, Lancaster, PA. He was pre-deceased by a son, Curtis R. Horst and a grandson, Nigel Green.
He greatly appreciated visiting with his grandchildren: Trevor Horst, Collin Horst, Nigel Green, Vanessa Ellis, Katerine Smith, Rachel Herr, Lauren Green, Jonathan Stambovsky, Micah Stambovsky, Seth Gabriel, and Ava-Lena Stambovsky. Milt also delighted in great-grandchildren: Serena Green, Kaylee Mentzer,
Alexis Mentzer, Zoe Ellis, Brianna Johnson, Selah Smith, Adlai Herr, Thalia Herr, Judah Stambovsky, Hannah Stambovsky, Elah Stambovsky, Stella Gabriel.
His sisters were, Mary K. Good, Alma K. Hurst and Lizzie K. Weaver. He had a brother, Aaron K. Horst. His step siblings were, Ada Eby, Mary Ella Eby, Alta Hinkle, Edna Martin, Anna Martin, Lizzie Horst, Irvin Zimmerman.
Milt and Kathryn enjoyed traveling by motorcycle with their friends to Alaska, Canada, the West Coast, and more. Other travels were to Europe, Scandinavia, China, and Iceland. They fondly remembered a mission trip to Hawaii working on the YWAM base.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 10, at 10:00 A.M. at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2301 Division Highway, Ephrata, PA with the Rev. Glenn Sauder officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, on Wednesday, December 8, from 2-4 PM and at Hinkletown Mennonite Church on Thursday evening, December 9, from 6-8 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Milton’s memory may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA