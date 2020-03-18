Milton G. Steffy, Jr., age 92, of Denver, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Ephrata Manor. He was the loving husband of Lavonne (McCauley) Steffy for 54 years.
Born in Denver, he was the son of the late Milton G. Steffy, Sr. and Zoe M. (Fry) Steffy. He graduated from Denver High School, class of 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1947 (aviation electricians' mate).
Following the Navy, he graduated from Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, OK. He then became a partner with his father and brother in M.G. Steffy & Sons Electrical Contractors in Denver for 21 years. After the retirement of his father and the career change of his brother, he was employed as plant electrician at Kalas Mfg. for 20 years (1972-1992). He spent his post-retirement years at NAPA Auto Parts as a driver.
A long-time member of St. John's U.C.C. in Denver, he served as deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was on the Denver Water Authority from 1986-1996. He was a life member and past president of the Denver Lions Club.
Early on Milt had an interest in birds. He enjoyed trips to Chincoteague, NWR, and other shore points, as well as Mexico, to observe them. He was a member of the Lancaster County Bird Club. Fishing was another passion. Bus trips to Canada for fishing became a favorite vacation. Closer to home, he had a love of train watching.
The artist in him created many detailed realistic watercolor paintings and pen and ink drawings of wildlife, especially birds, deer, and insects. His later endeavors included wood burning. He was a member of Lititz Art Association. The interest in nature has flowed over into his children as well.
Milt was a kind soul who never had a bad word to say about anyone. We will miss his smile.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Gayle Steffy of Millersville, a son Glenn Steffy of Denver and brother-in-law Edward Lipp of Rockville, MD. Also nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are a brother, J. Richard Steffy, sister, Muriel Steffy Lipp, and an infant son.
A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Annex. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date (due to the Coronavirus).
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »