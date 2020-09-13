Milton F. Jacoby, 97, a resident of the Luther Acres Retirement Community of Lititz, PA, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Milton was born in Harrisburg, PA, on May 4, 1923, a son of the late Milton H. and Clara (Fishburn) Jacoby.
His wife, the former Beatrice E. Breneman passed away January 29, 1996.
Milton was a graduate of the Ephrata High School in the Class of 1941 and the Pennsylvania State College in the Class of 1944.
He served two years in the U.S. Navy during World War II with some duty in the Pacific Theater of Operations.
Milton was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata, PA.
Milton was employed in the Federal Civil Service for 30 years by the U.S. Post Office Department. He served at several locations and positions. He retired in 1978.
He was a Life Member of Cloister Post #429 American Legion, Cocalico Valley VFW Post 3376, the Historical Society of Northern Lancaster County, the Golden Years Club of the Ephrata Recreation Center, and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
Milton was a member of the Masonic Lodge #665 and Elks Lodge #1933 of Ephrata, PA.
He spent many years researching the history of Ephrata and his family tree. He had several historical articles published.
Milton is survived by a niece, Clara Chester and a nephew, Richard M. Jacoby both residing in Oklahoma.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Wed., September 16, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 a.m. Place of interment will be Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery, Ephrata Township, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Thanksgiving and Memorial Fund at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.