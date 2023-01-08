Milly G. "Fritzy" Spiker, 88, of Lititz, formerly of Mount Joy, died Thursday, December 29, 2022. She was the loving wife of Eugene R. Spiker, Sr. Born in Jenner Township, Somerset Co., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Verda Mae (Yoder) Begley.
She was a seamstress at the former Donegal Industries, Mount Joy before retiring. She was a graduate of the former Jenner-Boswell High School. She enjoyed watching Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles football games, and attending dog shows with her daughter, but her greatest joy was spending time with her Vizsla's, and they loved her.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter Penny Carson, Lititz; two brothers James and David Begley; and two sisters Wanda Sterner and Catherine Knisely. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Eugene "Rusty" Spiker, Jr. and four sisters.
Services for Milly will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Milly's memory may be sent to New Hope Vizsla Rescue, 2512 Eberhart Road, Whitehall, PA 18102-3610, or on-line at www.newhopevizslarescue.com or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
