Millie (Mildred J.) Nolt of Lampeter was called to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the morning of Wednesday, September 11, 2019. More recently she resided at the United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz, PA. Millie and her late husband, Mike thoroughly enjoyed more than 70 years of marriage together after being wed in Mount Joy on February 22, 1947.
Millie was born in Earl Township on December 10, 1927 and was the youngest child of the late Barton and Estella (Zeamer) Stauffer. She is survived by three sons; Ron Nolt and wife, Marcia of Lancaster, Dr. Barry Nolt and wife, Judy of Bloomsburg, and Dr. Jeffrey Nolt and wife, Terri of Coudersport.The seven joys of her life were their grandchildren: Tammi, Natalie, Jason, Michael, Rebekah, Jeremy, and Katie (Peachey). Millie was predeceased by her sister, Helen Stauffer and brothers, Robert and Clyde Stauffer.
Millie was first and foremost a wife and a mother to 3 active sons and she still managed to hone her love of serving others with over 40 years of waitress work at Plain & Fancy Farm Restaurant in Bird-in-Hand. She and Mike were longtime members of the Neffsville Mennonite Church.
Christmas to Millie was the absolute best time of year and she made sure it was to everyone in her family and all others she met. She put much thought and months of preparation in making sure her family and especially her "Seven Joys" enjoyed this special time of year. From decorating the house to baking endless batches of homemade cookies for people she hardly knew she labored in love each and every year. The cookies were handed out in carefully chosen tins and there always seemed to plenty for all.
Her smile, sense of humor and endless energy stood out to all who met her. She always managed to somehow find something humorous in whatever ugly situation she or Mike found themselves in. In her world, there was always something that needed done or someone who needed to be served and she was always up to the task.
Millie's family would like to thank the caring staff at United Zion for all the love and professional care they extended to her during her time with them. They are truly to be commended for their excellent service and attention they gave to her.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Millie's Celebration of Life Funeral Service at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Hunter Hess officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, September 20, 2019 at United Zion Home, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz PA from 6:00-7:30 p,m. and again at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
Donations in Millie's memory may be made to United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, Memo-Caring Fund.
