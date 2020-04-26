Millie C. (Torchio) DaLauro, 99, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Staten Island, NY passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born and raised in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Teresa (Natiello) and Daniel Torchio. She was the loving wife to the late Fred DaLauro.
Millie was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. She enjoyed baking and was known for her Italian cooking. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Fred, Jr., husband of Mary of Strasburg; her grandchildren: Dayna Manley, wife of James of West Lampeter and Gregory DaLauro of Marietta; her two great-grandchildren: Felicity and Sebastian as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by 5 sisters and 3 brothers.
Interment will be private at St. Peter's Cemetery, Staten Island, New York.
