Millard M. McKennon, Jr. passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022 at age 92. Mick, as he was known to friends and family, was born in Shickshinny, PA to Millard M., Sr. and Lydia A. (McLaughlin) McKennon. He was married to Ruth Fry McKennon on Christmas Eve 1960 and they recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.
Mick graduated from Shickshinny High School in 1947 and was the senior class president. He played drums in the high school band and was a member of the theater program.
He proudly served his country throughout his life, first in the US Postal Service, then the US Navy and finally 16 years in the US Coast Guard from which he retired. He is a veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War serving abroad and stateside aboard various ships and cutters. After retirement from the Coast Guard, he achieved his LPN license and went on to serve his fellow veterans at the Lebanon VA Hospital both as a nurse and later in the hospital administration. He was a notary public for Wm. B. Fry’s Pontiac Inc. for many years following his retirement.
Mick was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Lititz for over 60 years. He was a member of the Alpha Sunday School Class, the church choir, he taught Sunday School to teens and spent many years cooking banquets for denominational conferences and Mother’s Day. He was known for his chef skills and delicious menus. There were many banquets when he “employed” his children, grandchildren, nephews and other family members to assist him. What fun memories we made with Pop in the kitchen!
He was a member of the Sylvania Lodge #354 of F & AM, Shickshinny PA, the Gideons International and the Lititz Young Men’s Business Association. He was a volunteer with Lititz Meals on Wheels for several years.
He and his family traveled abroad to Germany, France, Mexico and Australia enjoying the culture and sights, but also doing short term mission work, often in orphanages. His sense of adventure always made the trips exciting and memorable.
Mick is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth, his children Christine Beth, married to Randy L. Gresh of Limerick, PA, and M. Mason III of Lititz. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nicholas Alexander Gresh married to Felicia Danae, Keary Elizabeth McKennon, Emma Christine Gresh and Hannah Grace McKennon and his great-grandchildren Allison Rose, Harper Nicole and Liam Alexander who all love and will miss their sweet Pop. His sister Louise B. Sorber, sister-in-law Gladys J. Crowl, brother-in-law Lee Fry and many nieces and nephews also survive him. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Lois and June McKennon and Connie M. Swisher, his parents-in-law William B. and Emma J. Fry and brothers-in-law Edward Crowl, Jr., Harold Swisher, Willard Sorber and William Fry, Sr.
He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, gentle nature, kind spirit, his love of his family, his gardens and his cherished pets: Snoopy, Sam, King, Brittany, Maggie and his horse Lady. Most of all his constant reminders that he and Jesus love us so very much will carry us through the remainder of our days until we meet again.
May your memory be a blessing Daddy. We hope there’s a porch swing in heaven.
As per his wishes a graveside service was held at the Trinity Evangelical Cemetery, West Orange Street, Lititz. The Rev. Dr., Kenneth R. Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice at Masonic Village, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or Trinity EC Church: Fountain Fund, 44 East Orange St., P.O. Box 211, Lititz, PA 17543.
The family wishes to thank Jessica and Ana from Masonic Village Hospice for their kind and gentle care of Mick throughout his journey Home and the gracious and loving care he received from the staff at Moravian Manor.