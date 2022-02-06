Millard E. “Eddie” Garman, 73, of Elkton, MD, formerly of Mount Joy, died Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Union Hospital, Elkton, MD. He was the widower of Laura (Stoops) Garman who died in 2011. Born in Huntingdon, PA he was the son of the late John F. and Hazel (Mellott) Garman. Eddie was a former employee of Wilton Armetale, Mount Joy.
Surviving is a sister Lona A. Forrester, Elkton, MD, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a step-daughter Monica Stoops.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main St., Mount Joy on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 1:30 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Shenk’s Community Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
