Milford Daniel Springer, Sr., 77, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Milford D. Springer and Zoe E. Parker.
Milford enjoyed watching J.P. McCaskey basketball and football. He graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and worked as an equipment operator with Penn Dot. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster and Milford enjoyed spending time as a member of the Elks Club.
He is survived by his daughter, Courtney L. Roberts (Mark) of Knoxville, TN; his son, Milford Springer, Jr. of Lancaster, PA, his brother, David Springer of Harrisburg, PA, his three grandchildren, Olivia M., Isaiah K., Springer of Tennessee and Abigail Springer of Lancaster.
Milford was preceded in death by his daughter, Adrienne L. Springer.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Please visit Milford's Memorial page at:
A living tribute »