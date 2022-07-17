Milesetta "Etta" H. Hess, 80, of Lititz and formerly of Landisville, went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
She was the wife of John P. Hess, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage this past February 18th. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Helen Dundore Hauer.
Etta had worked in accounts payable in the family business, Hess Home Builders, from 1976 to 1997.
She was a member of Lancaster Brethren in Christ Church, where she had taught Sunday School.
Etta enjoyed reading, crafts, collecting buttons, cooking, coloring, knitting, and crocheting. She had volunteered for many years in the past at the Mount Joy Gift and Thrift.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Brian married to Linda Hess of Columbia, Sherri married to Todd Sears of Tiskilwa, IL, Melissa married to Glenn Fisher of Lancaster, and Christian Hess of Landisville; her 6 grandchildren: Joel Lehman, Kendall (Stacy) Lehman, Emmalee Sears, Brian (Blair) Hess Jr., John (Lexy) Hess, and Aaron Sears; her 4 great grandchildren: Jessie, Elora, Darren, and Lydia; and her sisters: Jacqueline married to Bob Hibshman and Dawn married to Foster Gibble. She was preceded in death by her sister, Vernett Hauer.
Etta's family would like to thank the staff at DaVita Dialysis of Manheim Pike for the care shown and provided to her.
Friends will be received by Etta's family on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 6-7PM at the Lancaster Brethren In Christ Church, 1865 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Etta's memory to the Lancaster Brethren In Christ Church, 1865 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com