Miles William Herr, 85, of Lancaster, peacefully passed away at Oak Leaf Manor South Assisted Living on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was the loving husband of Doris Anne (Walton) Herr who preceded him in death on January 30, 2010.
Miles was born in Lancaster and raised on Queen Street by his parents Katherine and Mike Herr. A graduate of McCaskey High School, Miles went on to become a self-employed home improvement contractor after serving in the U.S. Army in England.
An avid outdoorsman, Miles spent most of his days plotting his next hunting or fishing trip – especially those to Frogtown Hunting Camp in Centre County, PA.
Surviving Miles, a son Donald C. Herr, husband of Cynthia Evans-Herr, a grandson Donald S. Herr, husband of Megan (Keeney) Herr and a great-grandson Miles S. Herr.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be announced. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com (717) 273-6283