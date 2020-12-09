Miles Shirk Lauver, Jr., AKA Pap, of Marietta, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Harriet (Stoutzenberger) Lauver to whom he was married for 57 years. Son of the late Miles, Sr. and Blanche Lauver, he is survived by two sons and a daughter, Brian, husband of Michelle, Miles III, and Robin, wife of Corey; grandchildren, Nikki, wife of Ewan, Troy, husband of Connie, Sara, wife of Zach, Brian II, Adam, Justin, and Megan; five great-grandchildren; three siblings, brothers Paul and Ronnie and sister Evie.
Miles proudly served in the U.S. Army for 10 years and was an over the road truck driver for Amerimax Home Products for 35 years (his handle was "The Pied Piper"). He retired with over 3 million miles accident free. Miles loved hunting, fishing, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed telling jokes and spending time visiting the S.B.A. and American Legion social clubs in Marietta.
A celebration of Miles' life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta, PA 17547. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. until service time. If attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Flowers will be accepted or please consider a donation to The Oral Cancer Foundation, 1211 E. State St., Boise, ID 83712. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
