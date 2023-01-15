Miles Reichart, 80, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Paul Reichart and Bernice Graybill Reichart.
He graduated from Hempfield High School class of 1960. Miles graduated from Millersville University in 1964 with a B.S. in Education and a master's in education in 1974. He taught seventh grade English at Centerville Middle School for over forty years. Miles was a member of Degel Israel Congregation. He was a loving father, beloved teacher, a good man with a kind soul who will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his son, Shimshon Alpert, his daughter, Avigail Prince (Yaakov); his five grandchildren - Yael, Devorah, Yehudit, David, and Aryeh Prince; his nieces and nephews, Lori, Mike, and Rick Saunders and their families.
Miles was preceded in death by his sister, Lois Saunders.
A Funeral Service was held at Har Menuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel on January 6, 2023.
Please visit Miles' Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »