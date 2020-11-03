Miles E. "Sam" Cooper, 79, of Coudersport, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport. Sam was born on July 5, 1941, in Manheim, the son of the late Elmer S. and Martha M. (Breidenstine) Cooper. He was married to the former Lynn Yecker on December 14, 1979 and they have celebrated 40 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, Lynn, Sam is survived by four children; David (Sonia) Cooper of Virginia Beach, VA; Matthew (Alexandra) Cooper of Santa Barbara, CA; Susan (Long) Nguyen of Lancaster; and Michael (Cassandra) Cooper of Myrtle Beach, SC; six grandsons; Mason, Miles, Brody, Ronin, Joseph and Michael and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Cooper and a sister, Kathryn Ruhl.
Sam was a life member of the Elstonville Sportsmen's Association, Manheim and had a love for the outdoors, all animals and traveling around the United States.
Sam was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.
In keeping with Sam's wishes there will be no visitation and a private celebration will be held by the family at a later date.
Family suggest memorial contributions in Sam's name be made to the Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Ln, Coudersport, PA 16915.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East St. Coudersport, PA 16915 with his arrangements.
