Miles D. Rishell, 89, of Lancaster, PA entered into the house of the Lord Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Miles D. Rishell, Sr. and Esther C. (Hogarth) Rishell. He was married to Susan S. Rishell for over 55 years before her passing in 2012.
Miles was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He was employed as a lubrication mechanic for Armstrong World Industries for over 47 years, retiring in 1994. Miles served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, being stationed in Libya and Italy. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies, Flyers and Hershey Bears fan. Miles was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
He is survived by his children, Michael D. Rishell husband of Cheryl, Patrick D. Rishell, Robert D. Rishell husband of Christine, Linda Weisser wife of Bernard, and Karen Young wife of Jason. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, Alec, Samantha, Brenden, Kayla, Nicholas, Natasha, Braden and Kyra.
Services and Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Miles's memory to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com