Mildred (Wise) Frederick, 89, formerly of Denver, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at her daughter's home.

She was born in Voganville to the late Henry and Ruth (Getz) Wise and was the wife of the late Ernest R. Frederick, who died in 2001. They had shared 50 years of marriage

Mildred worked for Quinlan Pretzel until 1971. She was a great homemaker and enjoyed flowers, word search, card games, and she was an avid Phillies fan.

Mildred is survived by 6 children, Barbara A., wife of Clarence Ludwig of Morris, James L. Frederick of Ohio, Debra J., wife of William Hicks of Denver, Lois K., wife of Gary Brumbach of Reinholds, Paula F., wife of the late Ronald Bauder of Reinholds, and Gregory S., husband of Elizabeth (Horbal) Frederick of Ephrata; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by step mother, Elsie (Horning) Wise, 4 sisters, Esther Wise, Ruth Weaver, Pauline White, and Joanne Martin; 5 brothers, Henry Jr., Robert, Paul, Alvin, and Carl Wise.

Services are private at the convenience of the family with interment in the Muddy Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Mildred's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

Sep 27
Visitation
Monday, September 27, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home
533 Walnut Street
Denver, PA 17517
Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home

533 Walnut Street
Denver, PA 17517
717-336-6531
www.stradlingfuneralhome.com

