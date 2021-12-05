Mildred Whitekettle, 92, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
She was born in Brownstown to the late Christian and Viola (Sweigart) Hornberger and was the wife of the late Paul H. Whitekettle who passed away in 2010.
She was a member of East Cocalico Church of the Brethren, Reamstown. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, playing games, and spending time with family.
Mildred is survived by 5 children, Sandra Kurtz of Gardners, Richard, husband of Judy Whitekettle of Stevens, Patricia Whitekettle of Denver, Ronald Whitekettle of Ephrata, and Sharon Steininger of Denver; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Pearl Redcay and Edna, wife of John Rupp.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by grandson.
Services are private with interment in the Hahnstown United Zion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Mildred's memory may be made to East Cocalico Church of the Brethren, P. O. Box 288, Reamstown, PA, 17567.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
