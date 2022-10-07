Mildred W. Reedy, age 88, of Quarryville, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her home. She was the wife of the late Merle W. Reedy. She was born in Providence township, daughter to the late John O. Carter and Reba Adams Funk.
Mildred was a life member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Chruch, where she taught Sunday School for 40 years. She was picked Sunday School Teacher of the Year in 1990 by Donegal Presbytery. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, cooking, teaching children, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by 3 daughters: Peggy A. Reedy of New Providence, Judy L. wife of William J. Krauss of Conowingo, MD, Connie F. wife of David Hanten of Holtwood, 6 grandchildren: Rob S. Reath of New Providence, Stacia-Rae Tortorelli (Joe) of New Providence, Larry Krauss of Conowingo, MD, Aaron Smith (Heather) of Loganville, PA, Charlie Krauss (Amber) of York, Rachel Yellets (Joshua) of Millersville, 7 great-grandchildren: Amy, Isabella, Phoenix, Lily, Liam, Olivia, Nova, and 1 step great-grandson, Joey and 2 siblings: John Carter (Nancy) of Holtwood and Harry Carter of Holtwood. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Frances Reedy and May Haldeman.
Funeral service will take place from Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, on Thursday, October 13th at 2 p.m. with at viewing from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. reynoldandshivery.com
