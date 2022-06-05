Mildred W. "Millie" Jamison, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the age of 93. Born Monday, March 4, 1929 in the Maytown area, she was the daughter of the late Earl & Hallie (Givens) Walters. She was married 67 years to Charles W. "Bud" Jamison who passed away in January 2017. Millie was the former Postmaster of the Lawn Post Office for 35 years, which was originally in her home. She was a member of Lawn E.C. Church where she was involved with the Busy Bees. She was a member and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star Hershey and was a member of the Lawn Fire Company Auxiliary.
Millie is survived by her daughter Sandra Snider and husband Tom of Virginia Beach, her son Richard Jamison of Lebanon, many nieces & nephews, and her extended family of so many friends she loved and adopted as her own.
We welcome you to celebrate Millie's amazing life on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Lawn E.C. Church, 5566 Elizabethtown Road, Palmyra, PA 17078. A visitation with family begins at 10:30 AM until the memorial begins at 12 noon. Millie will be buried alongside Bud in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in a private service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Millie's memory to your favorite charity. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, PA.