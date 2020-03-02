Mildred U. Kennel, age 97 of Landis Homes, formerly of Gordonville and Atglen, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Vernon I. Kennel who passed away on August 16, 2007. She was born in Gap, daughter of the late Edgar C. and Susan P. Smoker Umble. Mildred was a lifelong and faithful member of Maple Grove Mennonite Church. For many years she served in the kitchen as a member of the hospitality committee. She provided and arranged flowers for the sanctuary each week. An avid quilter, Mildred made many quilts, not only for her family, but also for M.C.C. at sewing circle. She loved watching blue birds, her well-tended garden produced bountiful harvests, and she freely shared its abundance with others. She enjoyed picking wild black raspberries for jams and jellies. She volunteered at Country Gift & Thrift Shoppe in Gap, was a member of the Parkesburg Garden Club, and made homemade donuts for the monthly Atglen Fire Company breakfast. Not only immediate family, but extended family, church friends, and members of the community experienced her gift of hospitality as frequently invited guests around her dinner table. She was a loving and supportive grandma, playing games with them and attending their programs and sporting events.
Surviving are 4 children: Larry J. husband of Marilyn Headings Kennel of Mount Joy, Deryl G. husband of Mim Ropp Kennel of Harrisonburg, VA, Don E. Kennel of Kailua-Kona, HI, and Arlin J. husband of Lois Buchen Kennel of New Holland, 10 grandchildren: Fran, Reuben, Sarah, Megan, Carissa, Nathan, Zach, Patrick, Eric, and Lindsey, 24 great-grandchildren, and 2 brothers: Harold Umble of Lititz formerly of Atglen, and Vernon husband of Mildred Landis Umble of Christiana, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She embraced the role of stand-in grandma for the Dave and Sue Keirn family. She was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Umble.
Funeral service will take place from Maple Grove Mennonite Church, 549 Swan Road, Atglen, PA, on Monday, March 9th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastors Mike Clemmer and Mike Lusby will be officiating. There will also be a viewing time on Sunday evening, March 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mildred's honor to Country Gift & Thrift Shoppe, 5602 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, PA 17527. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »